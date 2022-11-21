‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ returning to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is returning to the Wilson Center this December.

The CFCC Department of Fine and Performing Arts says the annual production of the holiday classic has been a CFCC staple for a decade, with theatre students fulfilling all acting roles.

The production will take place December 10th at 3:00 p.m. at the Wilson Center.

You’re invited to join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the season’s true meaning.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, with children under 12 getting in free.