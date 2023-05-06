A Raleigh high school closes half its bathrooms after student vaping sets off constant fire alarms

Vaping (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh high school is taking steps to crack down on vaping.

Ian Solomon, The principal of Leesville Road High School said the school has had continuous problems with alarms being set off as a result of students vaping in restrooms.

As of Monday, the school is closing half of the restrooms on campus for the remainder of the year to reduce the number of spaces that have to be monitored for vaping.

The principal said the action comes after a series of other measures that didn’t work.

