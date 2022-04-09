A ‘spirited auction’ and $8.3 million later, a bankrupt Carolina Beach condo complex has a new owner

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (STARNEWS) — A bankrupt condo complex in Carolina Beach has a new owner.

The winning bid of $8.3 million was made earlier this week by Wilmington-based company Cerka, Inc., according to Rob Tramantano, the realtor handling the sale.

Cerka, Inc. is an industrial contractor that works on bridges, tanks and industrial sites, according to their website.

An auction of the condo complex, which is located at the north end of Carolina Beach, took place Thursday at the U.S. Bankruptcy Courthouse in downtown Raleigh.

According to documents advertising the auction, the two-building complex has 42-units of timeshare condominiums, some of which “boast a spacious, open floor plan with balconies & ocean views.”

