AAA study: Fear of self-driving cars on the rise

Drivers are increasingly anxious as autonomous technology advances.

A study done by AAA says the fear of self-driving vehicles is on the rise. (Photo: MGN / General Motors)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Concerns about self-driving cars are drastically higher than in 2022.

According to a yearly automated vehicle survey released by AAA, the survey reveals that 68% of drivers are afraid of riding inside of a self-driving vehicle.

That’s up from 55% last year, and the largest increase within a year since 2020.

“We did not expect such a dramatic shift in consumer concerns from previous years,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Though it isn’t entirely surprising, given the number of high-profile crashes that have recently occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies.”

Even with the advancements made in recent years, the study results show the need to clear the confusion around automated vehicles.

The survey also found that nearly 1 in 10 drivers believe they can buy a vehicle that will drive itself while they sleep.

That is not true.

This perception may stem form social media videos of drivers who appear to be misusing driver assistance technology.

AAA says that the survey shows that the names that car manufacturers are giving the vehicle systems are confusing customers.

According to AAA, 22% of Americans expect driver support systems, with names like Autopilot, ProPILOT, or Pilot Assist, to have the ability to drive the car by itself, without any driver interaction or supervision.

That 22% indiciates a gap in consumer understanding.

“Most new vehicles are equipped with some level of advanced driver assistance technology, which can

enhance the safety of motorists if used properly,” Wright continued. “However, it’s important to clarify

that there are currently no vehicles available for purchase that allow someone to fully disengage from

the task of driving.”