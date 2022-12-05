Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy

Chief Deputy Aaron Herring (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy.

According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.

Jerome McMillian is now Chief Deputy, also effective as of December 2nd. McMillian is a current Columbus County commissioner for District 1. According to a personnel action form, McMillian’s previous position is listed as Court Deputy.

Both position changes come as Columbus County prepares to swear in commissioners this evening, and as controversy surrounding Jody Greene continues. Greene stepped down as Columbus County Sheriff on October 24th, as a removal hearing was being held after audio of alleged racial comments made by Greene surfaced. Greene was once again elected as Sheriff on November 8th, but has not yet been sworn in, as an appeal of his election has not been resolved, and a certificate of election has not been issued.