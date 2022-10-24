Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned.

The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.

His resignation still needs to be submitted to commissioners.

By resigning, Greene will now be able to run for Sheriff in the November general election, because the hearing never proceeded.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David had called on Jody Greene to resign as Sheriff in a letter earlier this month.

This all comes following alleged racist remarks made by Greene in 2019.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.