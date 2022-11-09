Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff.

Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results.

This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff due to alleged racist remarks.

Greene announced later that night he was still running for Sheriff.

WWAY reached out to Greene for a comment regarding the election results, and have not heard back.

WWAY spoke with Jason Soles about the race as results came in.

“I’ve told everybody win or lose, I’m a winner either way, because we’ve met some of the best people Columbus County has to offer on this campaign trail, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’m thankful for my supporters who have been there through thick and thin. You know, they didn’t sign up for this, I did, but everything we’ve been through this campaign, to have this much support rallied behind me, I’m just so appreciative and humbled,” said Jason Soles, Columbus County Sheriff democratic candidate.

The District Attorney’s Office issued a statement in October saying “should Greene win the November election, the District Attorney’s Office would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged….”

We’ll continue to follow this story.