Academy Sports + Outdoors giving away ‘Free Beer for a Year’ with sweepstakes

Six lucky fans will win a gift card that can be used to purchase Shiner Bock beer for one year

Brewing Soon: Academy Sports + Outdoors Give Away (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Academy Sports + Outdoors is partnering with Shiner Beer to help six lucky fans get ready for a special collaboration with a chance at free beer for an entire year*.

The Six Pack of Winners will each receive a gift card worth $500 – enough to purchase one cold, refreshing Shiner Bock beer for 365 days.

Winners will also receive special Shiner-branded gear to help them celebrate their free beverages.

Customers can click here to enter the Six Pack of Winners contest now through August 12th, 2022.

Winners will be announced August 19th, 2022.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to enter.

*Alcohol is not a prize. Winners of the Beer for a Year Giveaway will receive one $500 gift card which may be used to buy one Shiner per day for 365 days (calculated by dividing the cost of a Shiner beer twelve (12) pack of ($15.99) by twelve (12) then multiplying by 365).

Click here for the complete list of rules.