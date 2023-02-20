Active shooter simulation to take place at East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School

Active Shooter Simulation at ECJSHS February 25th (Photo: MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, February 25th, a full-scale active shooter simulation will take place at East Columbus Junior/Senior High School.

The simulation will involve multiple local emergency management agencies.

There will be law enforcement, medical vehicles, and personnel on site from numerous agencies within Southeastern North Carolina.

The active shooter simulation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and continue until late afternoon.

Columbus County Schools asks that the area of Old Lake Road by the highschool be avoided during this time.

Those monitoring public emergency response channels may hear simulated reports coming from the site.

The purpose of the active shooter training is to help local officials plan for a coordinated response in the event of an active shooter situation.