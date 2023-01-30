Activist Aziza Kibibi to speak at Carousel Center fundraiser Feb. 1 in Wilmington

Event to raise awareness and funds to support survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A waiting list has now been started for the 9th annual Heart of the Matter event Feb. 1 to raise awareness and funds for survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Keynote speaker Aziza Kibibi stopped by the Good Morning Carolina studios to share part of her message of triumph over a tragedy that could have killed her.

Kibibi talks freely about the nearly two decades of molestation she suffered from her biological father, and the children that resulted from that abuse.

She will share her amazing journey from victim to victor during Wednesday’s luncheon and fundraiser.

The event will also feature the annual Tin Man Awards, named for the iconic character from The Wizard of Oz who ended up having the biggest heart of everyone.

Learn more about the award nominees here .

To donate to the Carousel Center’s mission to support child survivors, click here .

For more on Aziza Kibibi’s inspiring story, visit here .