Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th.

Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody.

The person who suffered injury was treated and released on scene.

The investigation revealed several other individuals were involved in this incident.

Antonio Alex Dobie was arrested on January 17th and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and going armed to the terror of the public. Bond was originally set at $10,000 secured.

Bradley O’Brian Pridgen was arrested on January 17th and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and going armed to the terror of the public, Bond was originally set at $1,000,000 secured.

Brayshaun Zachary Davis was arrested on January 17th and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and going armed to the terror of the public, bond was originally set at $1,000,000 secured.

The Whiteville Police Department is asking for your help. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective J. Ward at 910-642-5111. You can remain anonymous.