After several delays, Sanders Road in New Hanover County finally reopens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After being closed for more than two months, repairs to Sanders Road in New Hanover County are complete and the road reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of Sanders Road near Bellamy Elementary School was closed on October 18 so crews could fix a sinkhole. It was originally set to reopen on November 12. DOT said in early November, they revised the potential completion date to November 29. However, crews are not able to meet that deadline either.

At the end of last month, crews anticipated work would be complete and the road would be opened on December 22.