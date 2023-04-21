Airlie Gardens announces lineup for summer concerts

Airlie Gardens has announced its 2023 summer concert series (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Airlie Gardens has announced its slate of musical performers for the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The concert season will run select Fridays from June 2nd through September 1st.

“We are grateful to have REV Federal Credit Union help us in sponsoring this year’s lineup which features a mix of Airlie favorites along with some new bands,” said Tara Duckworth, Director of Parks & Gardens. “We are very excited about the concerts we have this year and look forward to welcoming the community to the gardens.”

The full schedule for the 2023 Summer Concert Series is as follows:

June 2 – Triple Wide (funk)

June 16 – reSoul (R&B)

July 7 – Motel Soap (70s & 80s)

July 21 – Jim Quick & Coastline (beach music)

August 11 – Bibis Ellison (pop/covers)

August 18 – Brown Dirt Cowboys (country)

September 1 – Signal Fire (Reggae)

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the public the week of each concert. Parking is off-site at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road) with free shuttle service into the concerts. Shuttles start running at 5:00 p.m. On-site parking is by permit only.