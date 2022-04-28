Airlie Gardens announces Summer Concert Series bands

The shows will kick off June 3 and run the first and third Fridays of the month through September 2.

(Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Airlie Gardens has unveiled its slate of musical performers for the 2022 Summer Concert Series powered by REV Federal Credit Union.

“We are thrilled to continue this great concert series and are pleased to partner with our new community partner, REV Federal Credit Union, as our presenting sponsor to help make this possible,” said Tara Duckworth, Director of Parks & Gardens. “The bands are a great combination of Airlie favorites with some new additions, and we are excited to see everyone in the gardens the 2022 lineup.”

The full schedule for the 2022 Summer Concert Series is as follows:

June 3 – reSoul (R&B)

June 17 – Signal Fire (Reggae)

July 1 – No Regretz (Classic rock)

July 15 – Bibis Ellison (Pop/covers)

August 5 – The Feebs (Dance music)

August 19 – Machine Gun (80s, 90s and more)

September 2 – The British Invaders (Beatles cover band)

General public tickets will go on sale the week of each concert.

Parking for attendees will be off-site at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road) with free shuttle service into the gardens.

Shuttles will start running at 5 p.m. On-site parking is by permit only.

For more information about the 2022 Summer Concert series, click here to go to their website.