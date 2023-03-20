Airlie Gardens looking for artists to decorate fiberglass turtles for new exhibit

Airlie Gardens is holding a special art exhibit this year (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you consider yourself talented with a brush, Airlie Gardens wants to hear from you.

The group is looking for artists, or teams of artists, to decorate, paint, and adorn one of ten oversized fiberglass turtles for the gardens’ newest art exhibit, Turtley Awesome.

The artist-designed turtles will be placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy as part of their garden experience from July through December.

Artists must apply to be considered and designs will be selected based on creativity, craftsmanship, use of materials, the ability to appeal to all age groups, outdoor sustainability, and durability.

Artist applications are due by Sunday, April 9th. To apply, click HERE.

“This new outdoor exhibit will give artists an opportunity to capture the beauty of turtles and share their interpretation with Garden visitors” said Guest Services Manager Jodi Rich. “Our annual art exhibit is always an anticipated addition to the gardens, and it attracts thousands of visitors each year.”