Airlie Gardens to host ninth annual Family Fun Night July 15

Live oak trees at Airlie Gardens have stood for hundreds of years. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Airlie Gardens will have fun for all ages this weekend. The park is hosting its ninth annual Family Fun Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

This after-hours event will feature live music by The Broccoli Brothers Circus, nature activities, educational booths, games, crafts and a special meet and greet with Reilly, Airlie’s working goose dog. Poor Piggy’s BBQ, Tasty Tee’s, Kona Ice and Pop Nana’s Ice Cream will be on site with food, drinks, and sweet treats for sale.

A carload pass costs just $15 and includes parking and admission for everyone in the vehicle. The passes can be purchased online at AirlieGardens.org or by visiting the Airlie Gardens gift shop.

“We’re excited to once again offer an affordable event for families to enjoy an evening out and for kids to learn while having fun,” Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth said.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the care of Reilly, the working goose dog of Airlie Gardens. Reilly was adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012 and “hired” to help manage a growing Canadian Geese problem. The geese had taken up residence in the gardens, eating the turf and littering the pathways with waste. Since Reilly’s arrival, the turf has recovered and the pathways are clear, saving Airlie Gardens thousands of dollars in upkeep.

For more information about Family Fun Night and to buy tickets, click here.