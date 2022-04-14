Airport parking rates set to increase, first 30-minute parking will remain free

Travelers will soon have to dig a little deeper in their pockets the next time they head to Wilmington International Airport.

Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Travelers will soon have to dig a little deeper in their pockets the next time they head to Wilmington International Airport.

ILM parking rates are set to increase no sooner than the start of May.

The adjustment is comparable to rates at both Raleigh-Durham and Myrtle Beach international airports, which are set at a maximum rate of $10 a day.

ILM’s main and premium daily rate hikes were approved to increase to $12 and $15.

The last time rates increased in the main daily lot was more than 7-years ago, and more than 3-years ago– in the premium and economy daily lots.

The increase will not impact all other parking lots; they will remain the same, and so will the first 30-minutes of parking.