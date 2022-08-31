Alfredo sauce spill partially closes Tennessee Highway

MEPMPHIS, TN (WREG) — A portion of Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, was forced to partially close Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer wreck sent alfredo sauce pouring across the roadway.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. local time.

Traffic camera video from the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a white sauce covering all three northbound lanes of the interstate.

This comes a day after a tomato spill on a highway in California.

