All aboard! N.C. Ferry System holds career fair

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The North Carolina Ferry System held a successful career fair in Shallotte Wednesday.

Positions ranged from parking attendants to experienced boat captains. The ferry system held the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Brunswick County. Applicants could apply and speak with ferry system representatives and captains.

Deputy Director Jed Dixon said they talked with a dozen people in just the first hour.

“We’re working to deepen our bench a little bit,” Dixon explained. “We’ve got several folks that are approaching retirement age. And we want to bring new people into the system. And it’s a perfect opportunity, there’s never been a better time to start your career with the North Carolina Ferry Division.”

The Ferry Division plans to hold two more career fairs in the Outer Banks.