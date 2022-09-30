All North Carolina Ferry Systems suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian

The NC Ferry System has been suspended due to Ian (Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Every ferry system up and down the North Carolina coast have been temporarily suspended as Hurricane Ian pushes closer.

Local ferry impacts include the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry and the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry.

Originally, the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry had plans to run today, but weather conditions continue to worsen.

The North Carolina Ferry System says each route will reopen when it’s safe to do so.

Conditions are expected to improve across the area into the weekend.