Alleged voter intimidation reported at some New Hanover County polling sites

Several cases of alleged voter intimidation reportedly occurred in New Hanover County (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several complaints have been filed during the 2022 General Election throughout the state, but most have been submitted in New Hanover County.

All of those involved intimidation at polling sites.

Two potential voter intimidation incidents were reported to the State Board of Elections, as well as one potential election official intimidation case.

The report from the State Board of Election says an electioneer was allegedly harassing students walking to class at a one-stop voting site.

Another alleged incident involved someone angrily confronting an election official. Electioneers reportedly got into a heated shouting match, which could have potentially intimidated voters at the site.

We don’t know which voting sites these incidents occurred at.