Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to celebrate planting season at Wrightsville Beach Brewery

(Photo: Alliance for Cape Fear Trees)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees on Wednesday, April 6th at Wrightsville Beach Brewery to celebrate their planting season.

Live music with Michaela Haley, raffle prizes, free tree seedlings, and $1 tree hugs will support the Alliance that has given away more than 9,000 trees and planted more than 3,000 throughout the Cape Fear region.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery will also donate $1 for every purchased Airlie Amber Ale.

The event runs from 6 to 9 PM; Wrightsville Beach Brewery is located at 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, across from the New Hanover County Arboretum.

For more information visit: allianceforcapefeartrees.com

WHAT: The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees Friendraiser

WHEN: Wednesday, April 6, 6:00 to 9:00 PM

WHERE: Wrightsville Beach Brewery, 6201 Wrightsville Beach Brewery