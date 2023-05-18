Alligator relocated from homeowner’s livestock pen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An alligator recently had to be relocated from a homeowner’s livestock pen.

Residents at the Myrtle Grove Road home called about the alligator getting into the pen where donkeys were located.

The alligator positioned itself next to the barn in the flower bed and would not move. The homeowner said the alligator has been on her property for about five years in her two ponds but now is causing a threat to her other livestock.

Animal Services Unit Deputies responded and took the alligator into custody at the direction of the NC State Wildlife biologist.

The alligator was relocated safely into the wild.