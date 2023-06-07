Alligator wrestling documentary to headline Lumbee Film Festival

PEMBROKE, NC (WWAY) — The 5th annual Lumbee Film Festival is making its way back to Pembroke with 13 original films directed by Indigenous filmmakers.

An alligator wrestling documentary titled, “Tough Skin”, is joining the film festival lineup.

This year’s festival will span over 3 days during the 2023 Lumbee Homecoming, which takes place from July 6-8.

The 5th annual Lumbee Film Festival will kick off with an “original shorts” block on Thursday, July 6th at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of UNC Pembroke.

The opening night shorts block features a wide variety of films, including animation, poetry, documentaries and a narrative drama titled “Can Archaeology Repair its Past with Indigenous America?”.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker and Lumbee tribe member, Victoria Sutton.

There will also be a discussion with all attending filmmakers which will follow the screening.

“Indigenous cinema is on the rise and we’re excited to create a space to celebrate the rich creativity and diversity of Native films,” said Chad Locklear, Lumbee Film Festival communications director.

“Lumbee Homecoming is always an exciting time to get together and reunite with friends and family. We hope attendees will take a break from the heat and join us in this celebration. It’ll be a fun and educational experience for all ages.”

Additionally, documentary short “Mary Two Axe-Earley: I am Indian Again” screens Friday night at 7:30pm, followed by Justin Deegan’s documentary feature “Faces from the Interior.”

In “Mary Two Axe- Earley: I am Indian Again”, Kahnawake-based filmmaker Courtney Montour highlights a legendary woman who led the fight to restore Indian status to thousands of First Nations women and children.

In the evening’s full-length feature, “Faces From the Interior: The Director’s Cut”, Justin Deegan explores the impact of artist Karl Bodmer on the direct descendants of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations.

In a director’s statement, Deegan said that he is “all about that indigenous lens for an indigenous narrative.”