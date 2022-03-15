American Cancer Society honors Novant Health NHRMC with national award

New Hanover Regional Medical Center One of Two Health Care Systems Nationally to Win Inaugural Health System/Patient Support Team of the Year Award

(Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

(WILMINGTON, NC) – The American Cancer Society has awarded Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center the inaugural Health System/Patient Support Team of the Year Award for 2021, a national honor presented in recognition of an incredible partnership and astounding achievements in improving the lives of cancer patients and their families.

“It’s an honor getting to work with New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their staff have truly integrated the American Cancer Society’s mission into their work in providing care for cancer patients,” said Tiffany Fountain, Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Their partnership has allowed us to have tremendous impact on cancer screening and prevention, quality of life, and health equity for all people of southeastern North Carolina.”

The Health System/Patient Support Team of the Year Award recognizes a health system partner that provides exemplary health care to their patients in alignment with the American Cancer Society’s mission. New Hanover Regional Medical Center has demonstrated innovative and collaborative approaches to enhancing prevention, early detection, medical care, and quality of life for cancer patients and their families while committing to advancing health equity.

“We are honored to receive the inaugural Health System/Patient Support Team of the Year Award,” said Michael Papagikos, MD, clinical physician executive with the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. “In coordination with the American Cancer Society, we have a proud and long-standing tradition of providing accessible, high quality and compassionate care for our patients in this community. This award acknowledges the shared commitment and dedication of our team members as we continue to work together to close the gap on health disparities.”

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, located on the main New Hanover Regional Medical Center campus, is the only comprehensive cancer center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and support of cancer patients in southeastern North Carolina. The center also houses the hospital’s cancer clinical trials program, giving local residents an opportunity to participate in national treatment studies close to home.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington has been a longtime supporter and partner of the American Cancer Society. They have supported ACS through fundraising and event opportunities along with partnership and promotion of ACS programs and services. New Hanover Regional Medical Center has partnered with the American Cancer Society to create one of the most successful Road To Recovery programs on the east coast – providing more than 8,800 rides across a three-county area in the past three years.

Novant Health is one of 21 health systems nationwide selected to participate in the Health Systems Capacity Building Communities of Practice project. They are building community partnerships and focusing their efforts on increasing breast cancer screening rates in African American and Hispanic women, ages 50-74. New Hanover Regional Medical Center is committed to closing the gap in health disparities and improving the lives of all cancer patients and their families. New Hanover Regional Medical Center has exhibited exemplary partnership and commitment to the fight against cancer and the impact is reaching not only local and regional goals, but the national goals of the ACS mission.

Along with Atrium Health in Charlotte, Novant Health is one of just two health care systems nationally to receive this award.