American Legion award scholarships to student contest winners

Angel Webber came in second in a recent contest (Photo: American Legion)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual contest was held recently at North Brunswick High School.

The event saw students delivering prepared speeches on any aspect of the U.S. Constitution and the responsibilities of citizens regarding that aspect of the Constitution.

Each student also delivers a short speech on one of four predefined parts of the Constitution. The specific part to be addressed is randomly drawn during the contest.

The purpose of the event is to promote understanding of the Constitution and help develop public speaking skills for students. The local district competition is sponsored by the John E. Jacobs American Legion Post #68 of Leland.

The winner of the Post #68 contest was Connor Rohlf and the runner up was Angel Webber. The winner received a scholarship prize of $500 and the runner up received $300. The winner will move on to the American Legion District Oratorical Contest.