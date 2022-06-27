American Legion Post 68 recognizes National PTSD Awareness Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day across the county.

American Legion Post 68 provided some statistics on their Facebook page this morning about the growing issue.

They say a study by the Department of Veterans Affairs illustrates the vulnerability of veterans to developing PTSD. It notes that since veterans are more likely to be exposed to a traumatic event, their risk for developing PTSD is higher.

Statistics show that development of PTSD in veterans varies by service era, according to the group.

About 11-20% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year. This is compared to 12% of veterans of the Gulf War, and an estimated 30% of veterans of the Vietnam War.

Those suffering from PTSD are more likely to abuse alcohol or drugs than the general population, the group continued. For veterans, more than 20% of those with PTSD also have a substance use disorder.

The organization says today is a time to talk about post-traumatic stress disorder, focusing on what it is, and urging people to seek help, for themselves or for someone they feel is suffering from it.