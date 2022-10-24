American Legion Post 68 wins Pump It Up Challenge

American Legion Post 68 has been given an award for their efforts by the American Red Cross (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The American Legion Post 68 has won the American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge.

The award recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors that have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need.

Post 68 has helped collect 167 Red Cross blood donations for patients in need over the past ten months, and has already achieved the honored distinction of the Premier Blood Partner with the Red Cross.

“Giving blood is a simple act of generosity that can truly make a lifesaving difference,” Blood Program Leader Dan Fortini said. “Last year, we received an outpouring of support from the community at our blood drives, and our goal is to make it a success again this year for patients who are counting on us. We are proud to partner with the Red Cross as a Premier Blood Partner and help it fulfill its critical mission.”

The final Blood Drive for 2022 is scheduled for December 9th at our WWAY event center on Magnolia Way in Leland.