An insider’s look at the new Lowe’s in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A long-awaited home improvement store in Leland will be opening to customers — seven weeks from today.

Lots of people in North Brunswick County have been looking forward to this store’s grand opening for quite some time now.

The wait is almost over.

The store is making its final preparations to welcome customers in late September. But we were able to get an early look today.

The new store is more than 100,000 square feet and will add 165 jobs to Leland’s economy.

Store manager, Nathan Ferguson, said he’s already building a good working relationship with his employees.

“We’re joking around, we’re having fun with each other, we’re eating together, we’re taking breaks together, we’re literally building a family. Whether you’re gonna be here after we open when the third parties leave or really our red vests that are coming onto Lowe’s for the first time” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said managing this store is personal to him as he grew up in Brunswick County. He said to know he played a role in increasing job opportunities in Leland, is a proud moment for him. But not just him, other employee’s as well.

“We’re super excited. We have been anticipating this for a few months now or a couple of months. We’re excited for the community. Adding something to the community that Lowe’s hadn’t provided,” Tool Rental Department Supervisor, Joe Cartrette, said.

That new addition is its rental facility. It will be the first in North Carolina that was built to include one of the spaces that will allow you to rent tools and equipment for do-it-yourself projects.

“The benefit it will be for our DIY and our pro customers having the access instead of purchasing tools. That they can just come in and rent them for temporary use,” Tool Rental Mechanic, Richard Susice, said.

The new Lowe’s is located at 3716 Gateway Boulevard off US 17. The grand opening is set for September 29.