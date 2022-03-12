Annual Lo Tide Run cancelled due to hazardous weather conditions

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 18th annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run has been cancelled due to the threat for severe weather.

The organization released the following statement on their Facebook page Saturday morning:

“Our number one concern is your safety. While we are deeply saddened to have to cancel this year’s race due to the harsh weather conditions, you can still participate virtually. Remember that the Steve Haydu Lo Tide Fund is driven by a single goal; to raise money for New Hanover County residents struggling financially due to a cancer diagnosis- and that’s exactly what each and everyone of you have done!”

The 5K/10K Lo Tide Run was set to begin at 7:30 Saturday morning.

The Lo Tide Race normally draws close to 2,000 runners, and all organizers involved are volunteers for the cause.

Last year, over $53,000 was raised, and the event has raised over a quarter million dollars since the beginning.