Annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony honors fallen officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A somber day at the Wilmington Police Department, as the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

“We have promised our fallen officers that we will never forget,” said New Hanover County Sheriff, Ed McMahon.

The ceremony was held the Wilmington Police Department Headquarters, in front of the memorial wall to honor the men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“This is special because this memorial was constructed 12 years ago to honor our local officers in the Cape Fear region,” said Donny Williams, Wilmington Police Chief.

This year’s ceremony was particularly emotional as the sheriff’s office added a new name to the wall, Detective Michael Godwin, who lost his life back in February of 2022 of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, we added one of our very own, Detective Michael Godwin, to the wall. That’s actually two years in a row we’ve added,” said Sheriff McMahon.

Detective Godwin’s wife was 14 weeks pregnant when he died.

New Hanover County Sheriff, Ed McMahon, escorted Godwin’s wife and one year old daughter to the monument to unveil his name inscribed on the wall.

“What better way for us to be able to honor all of our fallen deputies and officers,” said McMahon.

The ceremony also included a three-volley salute by WPD’s rifle team, and the riderless horse was led as a symbol honoring top ranking military officials and officers killed in the line of duty.