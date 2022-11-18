Annual Surf City Street Sweep still accepting volunteers

Volunteers across Surf City participate in the 2021 town clean up. (Photo: Monique Robinson/ WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is hosting their annual Street Sweep event where volunteers will be conducting a cleanup of the streets throughout the island.

The event takes place Saturday, December 10th from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

They will kick off at Soundside Park which is located at 517 Roland Avenue in Surf City.

Organizers and volunteers will then divide into groups to complete the cleanup.

After the cleanup, everyone is set to meet back at the park to turn in any equipment and gathered trash/litter.

Then volunteers are welcome to enjoy music, refreshments, and even a visit from Santa.

It is asked that you bring gloves, buckets, pickers and safety vests if you have them, and also to wear bright colored clothing.

If you do not have your own supplies, there will be some on site for you to use during your volunteer efforts.

Parking is free and the event is a great way for students to earn credit for community service.

Volunteers are still welcome to sign up, which you can do by clicking here.