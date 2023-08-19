Annual Surf Dog Experience returning to Carolina Beach Aug. 26

Inaugural Surf Dog (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The 8th annual Surf Dog Experience is returning to Carolina Beach on Aug. 26.

Join the 266 dogs to date that have rode the waves at the Carolina Beach Pier. It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1800 Carolina Beach Ave.

Your dog can surf with the team, with you, or “hang-20” alone. Life jackets and surfboards will be provided.

For more information and to pre-register visit SurfDogExperience.com. The cost is $30, and 50% of that will go to Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue NC.