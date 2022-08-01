AP sources: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback, Photo Date: 3/25/2022

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021.