Appeals dismissed by NC Board of Elections in Jody Greene election case

Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal hearing on Monday, October 24, 2022 (Photo: Justin Smith/The News Reporter)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is another step closer to being sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff. The NC Board of Elections confirms both appeals filed in protest to Greene’s election have been dismissed.

Both appeals were filed not long after Greene won his bid to become Columbus County Sheriff. One was filed by Columbus County resident Calvin Norton, the other was filed by the Columbus County NAACP.

According to Columbus County Board of Elections Director Ashley Collins, they must now wait to see if either party re-appeals the decision, which would be handled by Wake County Superior Court.

If a re-appeal is not filed, Greene could be issued a certificate of election in 10 days. Once he is issued that certificate, and bond requirements are met, Greene can be sworn is as Columbus County Sheriff.

This latest development is part of a series of events that has happened over the last few months. Greene stepped down as Sheriff during a hearing over alleged racist remarks made by Greene that surfaced. He remained on the ballot for the November 8th election, and was elected.