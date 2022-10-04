Sheriff Jody Greene suspended from office following District Attorney’s petition

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has been suspended from his role (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has been immediately suspended from his position as Columbus County Sheriff.

The ruling comes after District Attorney Jon David recently called on Greene to resign from his role as Sheriff.

Judge Douglas Sasser signed off on the suspension decision, which follows allegations of racially-charged comments made by Greene in 2019.

According to the court filing, Sheriff Jody Greene’s 2019 alleged racial comments included the following:

“I’m sick of these Black b*******. I’m gonna clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there….. I’m tired of them f****** with me. It ain’t happening no more. No g****** more….. I’m still m************ sheriff, and I’ll go up and fire every g****** [inaudible]. F*** them Black b*******. They think I’m scared? They’re stupid.”

The temporary suspension is pending a hearing and final determination at the Columbus County Courthouse on October 24th at 10:00 am.