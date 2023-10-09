Aquarium invites you to wear Halloween costume for ‘Boo to Trash’ beach cleanup

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Trash is scary and this Halloween season, the community is invited to work together to slay pollution at the Boo to Trash Beach Cleanup.

It is happening Sunday, Oct. 22, 8-10 a.m. at the Carolina Beach Pier hosted by the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, the Town of Carolina Beach, and Carolina Beach Pier.

Everyone is invited to wear a favorite costume for a contest and the Aquarium will provide the treats.

“As leaders in conservation and sustainability, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is excited to partner with our local communities to make a difference on our beaches in a fun and family friendly beach cleanup. We look forward to seeing the creative costumes and sharing our appreciation for our ocean,” NCAFF communications manager Deyanira Romo Rossell said.

To keep things green, those joining the costumed cleanup crew are encouraged to bring their own reusable gloves, water bottles and coffee tumblers. The Aquarium will provide water refill stations, reusable gloves and buckets or bags.

Free parking is available onsite for volunteers. All are welcome and advanced registration is requested at Boo to Trash Beach Cleanup .

The aquarium also said not to bring single-use plastic bags, single-use plastic gloves, or single-use plastic water bottles or coffee cups.

