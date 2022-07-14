Aquarium’s baby otters continuing to reach milestones, begin to venture out of nest

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 2 months since three Asian small-clawed female otters were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher back on May 21st, they continue to reach developmental milestones.

According to the Aquarium, the pups have started to venture out of their nest, unprompted by their mother, Leia.

Staff say since first opening their eyes a week ago, their teeth are coming in and they are becoming increasingly vocal.

While visitors don’t have the opportunity to see the otters yet in the public habitat, the Aquarium says you’ll likely be able to hear them behind the scenes.