Latest baby otter update: All 3 have opened their eyes, says NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has released their latest update on the 3 female Asian small-clawed otters born in late May.

The Aquarium says all 3 pups have now opened their eyes and are more mobile.

When the otter pup’s parents, Leia and Quincy, bring them out of their nest, the girls will crawl around, staff with the Aquarium said.

They are also very vocal, and if guests listen closely, the Aquarium says you might hear them chirping from behind the scenes.