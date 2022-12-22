Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas Eve, Day in decades

Wind chills Friday night into Saturday morning will be dangerously cold (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An arctic blast is bringing record-breaking cold to much of the country.

That air will surge into the Cape Fear on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning and quickly crash into the 30s by Friday evening. Wind gusts as high as 45+ miles per hour will create wind chills as low as 10 degrees.

The StormTrack 3 weather team is currently forecasting highs in the middle 30s on Christmas Eve with upper 30s in store for Christmas Day.

That would make the coldest Christmas Eve since 1989 and the coldest Christmas Day since 1999.

In 2021, Wilmington saw a high of 66 on Christmas Eve and 73 on Christmas.

With dangerous cold air surging in, remember to check on your neighbors and protect your pets and pipes from the freezing temperatures.