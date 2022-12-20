CFPUA reminds customers how to keep pipes safe in freezing temps

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to dip below freezing starting Friday night.

The Cape Fear Publicly Utility Authority is reminding people to take precautions to protect their pipes from the incoming artic blast.

To help prevent pipes from bursting, CPFUA says that customers should drain water from outdoor plumbing and wrap pipes, or allow a trickle of water to run through the system. In addition, they should also temporarily turn off and drain irrigation systems.

“The most important thing is to make sure that irrigation system is drained. We see a lot of those that get damaged where there’s a hard freeze. If you do have a pipe that freezes, let the temperature come up slowly. Don’t try to rapidly heat it up with a heater or anything of that nature, because that could cause the ice to shirk really rapidly and damage the pipe,” said Cammie Bellamy with CFPUA.

Customers concerned about indoor plumbing can drip faucets and open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes.