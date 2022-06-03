Are you covered? Insurance agent offers advice as hurricane season begins

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Ahead of the first potential tropical storm of the season, an insurance agent is offering some advice to make sure you’re covered.

Typically, flood insurance through FEMA doesn’t take effect until 30 days after you’ve purchased it. Matthew Bradley is the managing agent of Don Bullard Insurance in Southport. He says there are some exceptions.

“We do have some private markets that we can do 10 days or less with flood insurance. But with homeowners and wind and hail, we can do that right away as long as there’s not a moratorium that’s not in effect already,” Bradley said.

Depending on where you live, you may not be required to carry flood insurance. However, Bradley says plenty of homes that were at a lower risk flooded during Hurricane Florence.

“Definitely don’t think because you’re not in a ‘flood zone,’ you’re in the ‘X’ zone, that you don’t need flood insurance. It’s not ever a bad idea to carry it,” Bradley said.

Like most things, inflation is impacting insurance costs. So, don’t count on last year’s plan to keep you covered.

“The cost increase has been drastic,” Bradley said. “We can rewrite a policy and it can go up 50, 60, $80,000 from what it was the year before right now.”

Most of all, Bradley says to “own your insurance.”

“Keep your policy at the house. Pull it out, look at it, read it. Think about, you know, if you’re coverage is $250,000 and you’ve got a 3,000 square foot house, you need to call your agent or call an agent because it’s definitely going to be too low.”