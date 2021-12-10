Army-Navy football rivalry moves to MetLife Stadium this year only

Honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center

East Rutherford, NJ (WWAY) — The 122nd annual Army-Navy football game will be played this year only at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, just ten miles from the site of the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.

The two men who broadcast the play-by-play for the games spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about the significance of the location this year on the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil.

“It was a very special decision made to play this game here at the Meadowlands at MetLife Stadium,” said Rich DeMarco, announcer for the Army Black Knights.

“In addition to the expected spectacle, which still knock your socks off –whether it be the flyovers, the national anthem, the halftime show — there is going to be intertwined remembrances for those who lost their lives twenty years ago,” DeMarco adds.

Pete Medhurst calls the game for the Navy.

Despite Army winning 5 of the last 6 matchups, Medhurst says Navy can prevail if the Midshipmen score early.

“Obviously, we’re gonna try to run the football first; hopefully we can complete a couple of passes and make Army sweat a little bit here in the fourth quarter, ” he said.

The game airs at 3pm EST on WWAY CBS.

