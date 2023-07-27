Artists needed to paint murals around Elizabethtown as part of 250th anniversary

File photo of a mural in Whiteville (Photo: WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown 250th Committee is in search of local artists.

The group says they’re hoping to highlight artists in the area as part of the last celebration for the year.

The event will take place on September 23th, with a logo contest, murals, and displays throughout downtown.

The Committee invites all local artists to submit their interpretation of Elizabethtown past, present and future as a potential logo or image to be printed on t-shirts and other merchandise, commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown’s founding.

Artists should submit their creations using the form HERE. Submissions for the contest are due on Wednesday, August 16th.