As the population explodes, Brunswick County looking to solve their overcrowded school issues

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing areas in the state and that’s leading to overcrowding of some schools.

The school board held a meeting this afternoon to discuss options for handling the issue.

One solution at one of the most crowded schools is moving the 5th grade from Town Creek Elementary to Town Creek Middle.

The board says nothing has been finalized, but are hoping to have a plan complete in the next few months.