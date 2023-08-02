Aspiring Eagle Scout completes beautification project at Belville Riverwalk

An aspiring Eagle Scout recently completed a beautification project at Belville Riverwalk (Photo: Town of Belville)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Eagle Scout candidate Alex Long recently completed a beautification project at the Belville Riverwalk.

Long is a rising Senior at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. He reviewed his plan with Town Manager Athina Williams in April of this year and prepared a presentation detailing the design specifics of a tranquil and serene garden with benches and birdhouses to be enjoyed by visitors.

After gaining support from the Parks and Recreation Board, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the project, and Alex submitted the project to the Eagle Scout project Review Committee in June.

“It has been a true blessing having this young man, who aspires to be an Eagle Scout complete this amazing project, which will not only be enjoyed in the present, but for years to come at the Belville Riverwalk,” Mayor Mike Allen commented. “The garden is a peaceful, inviting and tranquil spot for our visitors to come out and enjoy nature. “

Alex Long worked as an intern the last two summers alongside the Belville Parks and Recreation team accomplishing many beautification and maintenance projects at the Belville Riverwalk and has also assisted the Town’s administrative department.