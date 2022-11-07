Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case.

16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon stating foul play was suspected in the disappearance of Jones, with two suspects making their first appearances Monday.

25-year-old Jahreese Jones appeared on charges unrelated to the missing person’s case. The District Attorney’s Office spoke during the hearing and said Jahreese Jones has a history of sexual assaults in New Hanover County required him to register as a sex offender.

The District Attorney says Jones has been in custody since November 3rd for being alone with a minor in his vehicle — Miyonna Jones, Jahreese’s half-sister.

Jahreese was ordered to not have any contact with his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, who also appeared in court on obstruction of justice charges related to Miyonna Jones. The DA says Johnson has single-handedly stood in the way of Wilmington Police’s investigation into what happened to Miyonna.

“Based on everything we know, we believe horrible things have happened to this child,” Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said. “There are teams of people at this moment and have been for days searching for this missing child at the New Hanover County Landfill.”

Jahreese Jones’ bond remains $1.275 million on unrelated rape and kidnapping charges.

Randi Johnson’s bond is $100,000.

If either Jones or Johnson post bond, the judge ordered they be monitored with electronic monitoring devices.

Their next court date is set for November 17th.