Aswani Volety installed as new chancellor of UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds gathered at UNCW’s Trask Coliseum to celebrate the school’s newest chancellor.

Aswani Volety has been on the job since July of last year, but today he was installed as UNCW’s 7th chancellor. Volety is an experienced leader, previously serving as Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the Executive Director of the Center of Marine Science.

Volety was born and raised in India and moved to the United States at age of 23. He says his love for the university runs deep.

“When I first came to UNCW in 2014, I was struck by the vibrant community of thinkers, dreamers and doer’s that call it home. Perhaps it’s the areas connected to the ocean that inspire such vitality,” said Volety.

Before coming to UNCW, Volety spent 15 years at Florida Gulf Coast University as a professor of marine science. He says his focus has and always will be on students and doing everything he can to help them.