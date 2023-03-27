At least three children, three adults killed in Nashville school shooting; female suspect dead

At least 3 children have been killed in a school shooting (Photo: Metro Nashville PD / MGN)

(ABC NEWS) — Three children and three adults have died following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

The female suspect, who appeared to be in her teens, was also shot and killed by authorities at the scene, police said at a news conference.

The suspect entered the school through a side entrance and was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun, officials said. She has not yet been identified, police said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he’s “closely monitoring the tragic situation.”

“Please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community,” Lee said.

We’ll have more details when they become available.