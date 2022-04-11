Attic, Basement, and Closet sale at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Wilmington Boys Choir

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can support the Wilmington Boy’s Choir as easy as “A-B-C” through the annual Attic, Basement and Closet sale at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

First, donate items for the sale: Drop off your donations in the POD located in St. Paul’s back parking lot. The POD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, May 6.

Tools, household goods, small furniture, garden items, recreational equipment, etc. are very welcome. Clothing, books, CDs and videos cannot be accepted.

Next, mark the sale dates on your calendar: There is a Preview Party on Friday, May 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The sale itself takes place Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And finally, attend the sale and bring your friends. Admission to the Preview Party is $5 and gives you priority access to a Parish Hall full of items. You can also enjoy light refreshments and jazz selections sung by Tori Thomas!

The sale on Saturday is open to the public at no cost.

The “B” is for Boys in Baltimore- the WBC is raising money to send the boys to the annual Baltimore Boychoir Festival in May.

If you would like to donate to help them on their journey, you can click here.

(In the Special Instructions line on the final screen, type “Baltimore”, or you can mail a check to WBC c/o St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 16 N. 16th Street, Wilmington 28401.)

The “C” is for Camp- The WBC is hosting a free summer camp from July 11th to 15th from 9:00 A.M to 12:30 P.M.

The summer camp is open to boys ages 7 and up, and camp-goers can participate in voice class, play music, games, and have fun on the beach, with lunch included!

The summer camp is made possible through a generous grant from the Landfall Foundation.

You can register for the camp by clicking here.